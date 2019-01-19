Kohli meets Roger Federer, finishes Australian summer in style

Kohli, who donned the spectator's hat alongside wife Anushka Sharma, watched defending champion Novak Djokovic beat Denis Shapovalov in the men's singles third-round match and Serena Williams storm into the fourth round of women's singles.

Kohli took to social media to post a picture of Federer, himself and Anushka. "What a day at the Australian open. An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful #ausopen," Kohii tweeted.

What a day at the Australian open. ❤😍👌👌 An amazing way to finish the Australian summer. Forever grateful🙏😇❤#ausopen pic.twitter.com/fqOiekjH3F — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2019

The official twitter handle of the Australian Open also tweeted a picture of the trio, who were all smiles captioning it as "three legends, one photo."

Federer, who is the defending champion at the Australian Open, has already sealed a place in the last 16 of the competition with a win against American Taylor Fritz on Friday.

Kohli on Friday led India to a 2-1 over Australia, their first against the hosts in a bilateral ODI series Down Under. India also became the first country to return from Australia without losing a single series, having won the Test series 2-1 and drawn the T20 Internationals 1-1.