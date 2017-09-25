Kohli reveals brain behind Pandya's promotion

Bengaluru, September 25: Hardik Pandya got a rather surprise promotion to number four in the third one-dayer against Australia at Indore and capitalised on the chance with a 72-ball 78 that fashioned India's series win.

Later Indian skipper Virat Kohli said the promoting Pandya was head coach Ravi Shastri's idea.

"His promotion was Ravi bhai's thought. He felt we needed to attack the spinner. We totally back him and he's a hard working guy," he said.

Kohli said Pandya adds balance to the team. "Rohit and Rahane were very good and then Hardik Pandya, only he can do what he does when he bats like that. He (Pandya) is a star," he said.

"He possesses ability with the bat, ball and on the field as well. We have been wanting a guy like that for the past five, six years.

"A really explosive all-rounder is what we were missing and he's giving us that balance. A great asset for Indian cricket and I wish him all the best for the future," Kohli said.

After the match, Kohli donned a reporter's hat and recorded an interview with Pandya in the dressing room.