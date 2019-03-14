Kohli says players need to manage workload during IPL

The upcoming edition of the popular Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin on March 23 and culminate days before the World Cup, starting on May 30. Many cricket boards have been cautious in releasing their players for their respective IPL franchisees, putting national duty above league commitments.

Kohli said it's not that he is asking the Indian players not to be committed to their IPL teams but to be smart and aware during the course of the tournament. "All the workload will be monitored and given a window, the guys can afford to rest. The World Cup comes every four years and we play IPL every year," Kohli said, after India lost the decisive fifth ODI by 35 runs on Wednesday to concede the series 2-3 to Australia.

"Not to say we won't be committed to the IPL but we've got to be smart. We have to work in balance and take smart decisions. The responsibility and the onus is on the player. No one will be forced to do something. Eventually no one wants to miss the World Cup and cost the team good balance," added Kohli.

Kohli said he was proud of India's achievements in the "hectic" season and would like his players to enjoy the IPL now. "From that point of view, I think all of us just deserve to go to the IPL and just enjoy these two months," he said.