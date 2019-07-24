Cricket
Kohli says setbacks made him a better person

By
Virat Kohli says setbacks have made him better individual
Virat Kohli says setbacks have made him better individual

New Delhi, July 24: Virat Kohli said setbacks have never dispirtied him but learned a lot from and eventually the process helped him become a better person. Kohli was speaking on the backdrop of India, one of the hot favourites, getting knocked out of the ICC World Cup 2019 in the semis after a defeat to the New Zealand.

Kohli on setbacks

Kohli on setbacks

"I have learnt most in my life from failures and setbacks. The worst setbacks have not only motivated me but also improved me as a person, made me understand the importance of those times more than the success. It makes you sit down and think about what you need to do now, build a roadmap for yourself. Secondly, these moments show you the people who are going to stand by you in tough times and the people who will jump ship," said Kohli in an interview to Times of India.

Kohli on young cricketers

Kohli on young cricketers

"To see the number of people coming up and ready with match-winning abilities is something that hasn't happened a lot that consistently in the past. They (the young players) are amazing. The level of confidence that they have is amazing to see. As I have mentioned so many times before, at 19-20, we were not even half the players these guys are. Skills have developed because of exposure to tournaments like the IPL. It's the best thing that can happen to a cricketer. They are so confident by the time they come here that they learn very quickly from their mistakes because they have already played in front of so many people. But the intent has to be that 'I am using this platform to play for my country'. And I think that these guys are in that zone."

3. Kohli on managing young cricketers

3. Kohli on managing young cricketers

"Daatne wala mahaul ab toh change room mein hain hi nahin (the culture of scolding people isn't there in the change room now.) As friendly as I am with Kuldeep (Yadav), I am the same with MS (Dhoni). The atmosphere is such that anyone can say anything to anyone. I am like walking up to people and telling them, 'dekh maine yeh galtiya kari hain, tu mat kar' (listen, I have committed these mistakes, make sure you don't do them)."

Kohli on World Test Championship

Kohli on World Test Championship

"It's very exciting. I think it's happening at the right time for Test cricket. Although you are going to play bilateral series, the meaning and importance are way more. You have to plan for every series. I was excited about something of this sort and now it's coming to life."

Story first published: Wednesday, July 24, 2019, 15:23 [IST]
