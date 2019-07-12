Kohli, Shastri, Prasad to face CoA heat in review meeting

CoA chief Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji and Lt Gen (Retd) Ravi Thodge will hold the discussions though a date has not been fixed for the meeting since Rai is in Singapore and the cricketers are on a break after their World Cup campaign. It is understood that they will also ask Kohli to present a road map for the World T20 to be held in Australia next year.

"We will certainly have a review meeting once the coach and the captain are back from their breaks. I will not put a date and time but we will speak to them. Also we will speak to selection committee head on road ahead," Rai was quoted as saying by the CoA.

However, it ls learnt that the CoA will ask the trio about not including Ambati Rayudu in the 15-member squad after he was being talked up as the chosen No 4 batsman till the World Cup. And the CoA is also keen to know why Dinesh Karthik was preferred to in the squad over Rishabh Pant and Rayudu when the TN batsman did not have a notworthy ODI record recently and he also went through a poor IPL 2019 for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Rai and Co. will also question the trio about holding back MS Dhoni till the seventh slot in the semis against the Kiwis. It is understood that assitstant coach Sanjay Bangar had decided to slot Dhoni at No 7 and CoA will be eager to know why the head coach, Shastri in this case, and Kohli did not object the move.

Meanwhile, the CoA members may ask Prasad to be more assertive in team selection and it has been understood that the CoA is not happy with the performance of two selectors -- Sarandeep Singh and Devang Gandhi. CoA is of the opinion that the two selectors have not offered any valuable point while the burden has been entirely on Prasad, Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe.