Kolkata Knight Riders Team 2022 Players List: Full List of KKR Players With Price in IPL 2022

Bengaluru, Feb 12: Kolkata Knight Riders started Day 1 of the IPL mega auction on a big note as the former champions picked up Shreyas Iyer for a whopping Rs. 12.25 crores.
With the big question of captaincy hanging over their heads, the Knights added two possible options to their line-up on Saturday. First the Knight Riders signed former Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and then went on to add Australia Test skipper Pat Cummins to the line-up.
At the end of Day 1 the Knights have nine players in their dugout. The Knight Riders bowling is a strong line-up but they will need to add more batsmen to bolster their line up. The Kolkata side had already retained Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, all rounders Andre Russell and Sunil Narine.
The addition of Shreyas Iyer and Nitish Rana will add weightage to their batting. Kolkata also added uncapped Sheldon Jackson and Shivam Mavi. But their wicketkeeping option is low with their only option being Jackson and that's a department they will need to bolster that when they head into the auction room on the second day.
Players KKR bought on Saturday: Shreyas Iyer (Rs 12.5 crore), Nitish Rana (Rs. 8 crores), Sheldon Jackson (Rs. 60 lakhs, Pat Cummins (7.25 crores), Shivam Mavi (7.25 crores)
Ahead of the auction, they had already retained Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 crore), Andre Russell (Rs. 12 crores) and Sunil Narine (Rs. 6 crores)
Purse Remaining: Rs 12.65 crore.
Interesting auction rules
The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player.
The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of Rs 90 crore purse. Process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.
Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want auctioned
Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards available in this IPL auction 2022.
Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25
Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lk, 40 lk, 30 lk, 20 lk.
