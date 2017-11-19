Kolkata Test, Day 4, Live: Sri Lanka take lead but Shami, Bhuvneshwar wreak havoc

Kolkata, Nov 19: Sri Lankan batsmen did exceedingly well against Indian bowlers on day three and reduced the deficit of innings to just 7 runs in the first Test here on.

Their batsman would now be hoping to bat late on day four and take a considerable lead against hosts to put themselves in a dominating position.

The visitors resumed their innings from 165/4 before bad light forced another early stumps on day three. Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella are the overnight batsmen and they'll continue batting on Sunday on a track which is getting better for batting.

India, on the other hand, would be eyeing to pick up early wickets. The weather is good today and things will be tough for the hosts to trouble visiting side.

Earlier on Saturday, Umesh Yadav produced two wickets in the space of 10 deliveries but that was not enough for India to prevent Sri Lanka from moving into a commanding position.

Umesh broke the 99-run third wicket alliance between Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Thirimanne to give India the much-needed breakthrough in the final session.

Mathews too holed out to KL Rahul at covers for 52 off Umesh as India gained a wide foothold.