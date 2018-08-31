KPL 2018: Players report approach to ACU

"Yes, there have been people from Rajasthan who have approached players in the league, but then the players have reported all such activities to the ACU officials," Sudhakar Rao, the KSCA secretary was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times. "The Anti-Corruption Unit is now looking into the reports and we are awaiting their version before taking any action," said Rao.

Betfair, a UK-based betting agency, had withdrawn markets for the rest of the KPL 2018 since unusual betting patterns emerged during the match between Bijapur Bulls and Hubli Tigers. The Tigers won the match but there were a huge surge in bets in favour of the Hubli Tigers after the toss. The Hubli outfit posted a comfortable four-wicket win in that match.

Rahul Kargal, the Bulls manager, said they have not seen anything untoward from the team's point of view.

"We did not see anything untoward from a team's standpoint and from a cricketing standpoint," said Kargal. "Everything is under wraps as far as the franchise is concerned and we control everything which happens with the team and all the strategies which are in place.

"Just so you know, there is one anti-corruption unit representative who has been embedded with each franchise. Now, he monitors the movement in each team, players and managers included at all times. He stays in the hotel, travels with the team for any official or unofficial arrangement. He even comes to the practice session and all the respective franchise managers make him aware of all the movements and developments at all times," Kargal was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.