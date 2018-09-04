KPL 2018: Tuskers beat Lions via Super Over

In the Super Over that followed, incidentally the first ever such instance in the KPL history, Ballari Tuskers made 21/1 with skipper CM Gautam, who should have finished the match earlier, making 13 not out, slamming his counterpart Anirudh Joshi for two big sixes. Shivamogga, in turn, made just 9 for no loss to finish last in the League. Ballari finished sixth in the seven-team tournament.

TUSKERS VS LIONS: FULL SCOREBOARD

It shouldn't have come to this for Ballari, not after Gautam (57, 52b, 5x4), who walked in at number three, had taken his side to within six runs of victory. His fall in the final over when six remained from three balls got Shivamogga back in and the bowler Aditya Sommanna completed a fine night by running out Aditya Reddy (33, 36b, 3x4, 1x6) off the last ball to take the match to the Super Over.

Opener CA Karthik (47, 29b, 4x4, 2x6) had played his part well earlier to keep Ballari always ahead of the required rate only for them to end badly.

Gautam had earlier seen Joshi come good with the bat after Shivamogga elected to bat first. Joshi found support coming from young Adoksh Hegde. But after a well-made 47 (27b, 6x4, 2x6) which included two straight sixes off offie Ritesh Bhatkal, Joshi was trapped in front by Kazi to leave Shivamogga at 77/4 for 4 in the 12th over.

A collapse seemed imminent but Jonathan (45, 30b, 4x4, 1x6) and Hegde (39 not out, 40b, 4x4) added 71 off 50 balls for the fifth wicket to give Shivamogga hopes of a maiden win. Alas it wasn't to be even if Ballari fumbled and almost gave it away.

Brief scores: Shivamogga Lions: 151/5 in 20 overs (Anirudha Joshi 48, R Jonathan 45, Shubang Hegde 39 n.o.; Muthanna Naik 2-17, Abrar Kazi 2032) vs Ballari Tuskers: 151/4 in 20 overs (CA Karthik 47, CM Gautam 57, Aditya Reddy 33). Ballari Tuskers won via Super Over.

Semifinal line-up: Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors and Hubli Tigers vs Bijapur Bulls.

Tuesday's match: (September 4, 2018): Men's semifinal - Bengaluru Blasters vs Mysuru Warriors - 6.40 pm, SDNR Wadiyar Stadium, Mysuru.

