Kris Srikkanth feels Rishabh Pant should take break from international cricket to reinvent game

Pant has looked subdued in limited overs cricket this year, scoring just one fifty in the shortest format way back in February against the West Indies, while crossing the 30-run mark only twice in the 21 innings that he has played in 2022.

In ODIs, the 25-year-old has scored 326 runs including an unbeaten hundred and two fifties at an average of 40.44 and strike rate of 98.19 in 9 innings. In 2022, he has also been dismissed for a duck twice.

Disappointed with his performance this year, Srikkanth has said Pant is not utilizing the chances and advised the wicketkeeper-batter to take a break from international cricket.

"Maybe you can give him (Pant) a break and tell him 'just wait a bit, come and play in India', they haven't handled him well. Are you going to wait for a couple of matches before giving him a break or remove him after one or two games?" Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

"Yes, Rishabh Pant is not utilising the chances he's getting. I am very disappointed - ennada Pant-u (what is this Pant)?," he added.

Rishabh Pant white-ball performance in 2022: Mixed year for Indian wicketkeeper-batter in ODIs and T20Is

Pant scored only 17 runs in the T20I series against New Zealand, while he was dismissed for 15 in the first ODI and did not bat in the rain affected 2nd ODI on Sunday (November 27).

The former opener Srikkanth also felt Pant is adding "fuel to the fire" with people already criticizing his inclusion in the white-ball team.

"You are messing up these chances. If you smash into such matches, it'll be good right? The World Cup is coming up. Already a lot of people are saying that Pant isn't scoring so it'll add fuel to the fire," Srikkanth, a former India opener, said.

"He's going to put pressure on himself. He needs to reinvent himself. He has to do something right - stand and play for a while and then go for it... He's throwing his wicket away all the time."

Pant may be involved in another white-ball outing when India take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI on Wednesday (November 30) at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

(With PTI inputs)