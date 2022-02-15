L Balaji to conduct three-day fast bowling workshop in Bengaluru | Golden chance for budding talents



Former India pacer L Balaji will conduct a three-day fast bowling workshop at the PES University in the City on February 22, 23 and 24.

The registrations are open for workshop and can be registered online via www.tayarzy.com / workshop. The process is open until Tuesday (February 15).

Balaji had played 8 Tests for wickets taking 27 wickets while the Tamil Nadu right-handed pacer took 34 wickets from 30 ODIs, and 10 wickets from 5 T20Is for India.

Balaji had played a prominent role in India’s 2-1 away series win over Pakistan taking 12 wickets from 3 Tests across Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

Additionally, the participating cricketers will have an opportunity to interact with Ramji Srinivasan, the former strength and conditioning coach of Indian cricket team, in the camp.

Ramji, who has given important contributions in his field, had notably worked with the Indian cricket team when they had won the 2011 World Cup under MS Dhoni.

Workshop details

The three-day workshop is for cricketers in the age group of 15+ and admissions are for a maximum of 18 budding players and there will be 6 sessions over the three days.