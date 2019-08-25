Cricket
'Leach's glasses were melted down and added to the urn' - England hero celebrated on Wikipedia

By Opta
Leeds, Aug 25: Jack Leach's part in England's stunning victory in the third Ashes Test was perhaps more understated than Ben Stokes' but he was nevertheless celebrated with a comedy Wikipedia entry about his glasses.

All-rounder Stokes clubbed an unbeaten 135, including the most sixes in an Ashes Test with eight, as England rallied from 286-9 to chase down their 359 target and stun Australia, who would have retained the urn with a win at Headingley.

But Leach played a valuable role at the other end, the number 11 seeing off 17 balls for the return of just one run, regularly stopping to wipe sweat from his specs in the process.

It took little time for what we assume was an adoring England fan to alter the Ashes page on Wikipedia – the free online encyclopedia that can be edited by anyone – making reference to the bespectacled Leach.

"In August 2019, Jack Leach's glasses were melted down and added to the Ashes inside the urn," the amended entry read.

Leach's County Championship team Somerset were quick to spot the edit and tweet a screengrab of the creative post.

Story first published: Sunday, August 25, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
