LLC 2022: Gautam Gambhir's India Capitals clinch first win; Giants take on Tigers as action shifts to Delhi

Lucknow, Sep 22: The Zimbabwean pair of Solomon Mire and Henry Masakadza swung their bats to great success as India Capitals beat Bhilwara Kings by 78 runs in the fourth match of Legends League Cricket (LLC), at the BRSABV Ekana Stadium on Wednesday (September 22).
Mire's 82 off 38 balls and Masakadza's 30-ball 48 helped the Gautam Gambhir-led Capitals post 198/5, the highest total of the League so far. The Capitals bowlers then chipped away with wickets at regular intervals to pick up their first win of the season. Irfan Pathan's Bhilwara were bowled out for 120 from 19.2 overs.
Bhilwara stumbled from the beginning of their chase. Two superb overs from Capitals seamer Pankaj Singh (2/17) pegged back Bhilwara as he dismissed Nick Compton and Naman Ojha.
If Pankaj, a 37-year-old who represented India in Test and ODI cricket, showed excellent control over line and length, Pravin Tambe was mesmerising with his spin craft. The 50-year-old, who had taken three wickets in the Capitals' first game, picked up 2/24 on Wednesday.
Bhilwara's
hopes
to
chase
down
the
tall
total
depended
on
the
Pathan
brothers
-
Yusuf
and
Irfan.
They
came
together
with
their
team
struggling
on
51/4.
But
just
when
Yusuf
(14),
who
had
earlier
picked
up
3/28
with
the
ball,
started
looking
dangerous
with
the
bat,
he
was
out
caught
at
deep
mid-wicket.
Irfan
was
out
for
17.
Thereafter, it became difficult for Bhilwara to keep up with the asking rate.
Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the Capitals lost skipper Gambhir early. But the 'M & M' pair of Mire and Masakadza launched a vicious counterattack to give the Capitals an upper hand in the contest.
The
two
shared
a
105-run
partnership,
dealing
mostly
in
fours
and
sixes.
It
was
Yusuf
who
gave
Bhilwara
a
much-needed
breakthrough
when
he
trapped
Masakadza
lbw.
Mire, however, was in no mood to stay silent.
Before he mistimed a hoick off Yusuf, the 33-year-old had done the damage with seven boundaries and six huge sixes.
Giants have edge
The action on Thursday (September 22) will move from Lucknow to New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, where table-toppers Gujarat Giants, led by Virender Sehwag, will take on Harbhajan Singh's Manipal Tigers.
While the likes of Parthiv Patel and Kevin O'Brien have batted powerfully for the Giants, the Tigers have struggled with the bat, managing only 120/8 when the two teams had crossed swords on Monday.
It will also be a revenge match for the winless Tigers, who had lost by a narrow margin of two wickets in their last face-off.
Source: Media Release
