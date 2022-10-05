Legends League Cricket: A look back at season before India Capitals clash with Bhilwara Kings in final

O’Brien and Nurse light up Eden Gardens with sparkling tons
One couldn't have asked for a better start to the new season of Legends League Cricket.
Irish great Kevin O'Brien and West Indian star Ashley Nurse treated the fans with an extraordinary show of hard-hitting during the high-scoring match between Gujarat Giants and India Capitals.
This was after the league got off to a royal start with a benefit match in which Harbhajan Singh's India Maharajas defeated Jacques Kallis-led World Giants.
|
Pathan brothers make maiden appearance as teammates in franchise cricket
Yusuf and Irfan Pathan have played many matches together for Team India and also in domestic cricket. They were also part of some of the country's historic wins including the 2007 T20 World Cup.
But interestingly, the brothers never played for the same team in franchise cricket before. However, Legends League Cricket made that happen when Yusuf and Irfan turned up for the same side as Bhilwara Kings took the field for the first time in Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.
Lucknow leg also saw stiff competition from local boy Mohammad Kaif as he turned the clock back in time for the Manipal Tigers with a fabulous catch that went viral.
Unexpected heroes join the party in the capital city
While the rain played spoilsport with two matches getting abandoned, the last match of the league's Delhi leg saw Zimbabwean stars Hamilton Masakadza and Solomon Mire stealing the spotlight with their brilliant knocks in a match that involved the likes of Gautam Gambhir and Ross Taylor.
Former Zimbabwe skipper Masakadza (50 off 34) and Mire's (41 off 23) quick-fire knocks powered India Capitals to win by six wickets against Gujarat Giants.
|
World’s biggest hitters, Gayle and Sehwag bat together in Cuttack
Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag are known to be two of the most attacking batsmen world cricket has ever seen. Both of them have numerous cricketing records to their names. Their aggressive style of batting always attracted the fans and bowling them is still a nightmare for any bowler.
Have you ever wondered what would happen if they bat together? Thousands of fans erupted in joy at Cuttack's Barabati Stadium when skipper Sehwag joined Gayle in the middle during Gujarat Giants match against Bhilwara Kings.
Though the partnership lasted for just 44 runs, it gave one-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the fans to witness Sehwag and Gayle bat together and some breath-taking field from Muttiah Muralitharan.
LLC ends Jodhpur’s 20-year drought for global cricket action
Continuing to astonish the fans, Legends League Cricket juggernaut reached Jodhpur as the galaxy of stars descended in the blue city to end its wait of two decades for international cricket action.
The Barkatullah Khan Stadium, which last hosted international cricket stars in 2002, once again resonated with the fans cheering for their favourite legend.
The fans witnessed the glimpses of Universe Boss Chris Gayle's attacking batting before Pathan brothers-Yusuf and Irfan-stole the show with their match-winning knocks.