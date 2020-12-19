Lowest Test score of India | 36/9: Australia humiliate India at Adelaide

Josh Hazlewood (5/8), who completed 200 Test wickets in his 52nd match, and Pat Cummins (4/21), who went past 150 Test wickets in his 31st match, engineered India's collapse on the third morning. Mohammed Shami coped a nasty blow on his right elbow off Cummins and retired hurt, ending the India second essay at 36/9.

India thus undercut their previous lowest ever total in Test cricket - 42 - by six runs. The 42 was against England at Lord's in 1974. This is also India's lowest total against Australia in Test cricket as the earlier mark was 58 made at Brisbane in 1947.

India had also made 58 against England at Manchester in 1952, followed by 66 against South Africa at Durban in 1996. India had also crashed to 67 against Australia at Melbourne in 1948. Overall, this was the 25th time India were getting out below 100 in Test cricket in an innings.

Earlier, India endured a torrid first hour at Adelaide Oval, securing another piece of unwanted history.

Starting from their overnight 9/1, India soon lost their nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah in the 8th over of the innings to Pat Cummins. It was a rather expected dismissal but what followed was totally unexpected.

From 15 for 2, India lost four more wickets in the space of 4 runs as their score read 19 for six. In fact, they lost Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Mayank Agarwal on the score of 15 alone. Pujara fell to Cummins while Rahane and Agarwal were ousted by Josh Hazlewood. Soon, Cummins snaffled Kohli too as India crumbled like a wholemeal cookie.

The 19 for 6 was India's lowest combined total by top six batsmen in history. They beat the 25 for 6 made in the fourth innings at Kingsmead, Durban, against South Africa in 1996. India were then bundled out for 66 by Allan Donald and company.