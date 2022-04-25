LSG vs MI IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post Match Presentation Highlights, Score

Lucknow, who had lost two games at the Wankhede, bounced back to clinch their fifth win of the ongoing IPL season and climb to the fourth spot on the points table. Meanwhile, Mumbai remained winless and languished at the bottom of the points table.

Returing to the Wankhede for the first time in three years, MI skipper Rohit Sharma elected to bowl first against Lucknow. The MI bowlers handed Mumbai a strong start giving away just 32 runs in the powerplay for one wicket. The openers got off to a steady start, before Jasprit Bumrah removed Quinton de Kock for 10. Manish Pandey stitched together a 58-run partnership with his captain, before Pollard handed MI their second LSG wicket.

Despite losing wickets at the other end, LSG skipper Rahul scored an unbeaten ton, his second century against Mumbai this season, to guide Mumbai to 168/6.

Mumbai Indians' is turning out to be the LSG skipper's favourite opponent as he notched up his second 100 against Rohit Sharma's side this season. Rahul, who came into the game on the back of two golden ducks, played another classy knock despite lack of support at the other end.

The Lucknow skipper brought up his ton in style with a maximum. Rahul, who got his innings off to a slow start, upped the ante after the powerplay, as he brought up his century off just 61 deliveries. This is Rahul's fourth IPL ton and third one against MI.

In reply, Mumbai struggled with the bat once again as LSG restricted them to 132/8. Despite useful knocks from skipper Rohit Sharma (39) and Tilak Varma (38), Mumbai once again failed to chase down the target as they were left eyeing their first win of the season.

Here are the post match comments from the winning captain, losing captain, man of the match along with the full list of award winners from LSG vs MI IPL 2022 match:

KL Rahul (Winning Captain & Player of the Match): (On receiving most of the awards) Look I'll have to make up for all the overrates and fines I'm getting after the game! Yes and no! I tried to stay in the moment and not get to ahead of myself. I see what my team needs and assess the situation. I am enjoying batting, the responsibility - fingers crossed I can keep doing that. (Two ducks) First thought was to just get bat on ball and get off the mark. It's (Wankhede) been good to me previously, but hasn't been kind in the last two games. I wanted to get the single first and get off the mark and then build my innings. I try to simply play my game and see what is expected from me by my team. When you have good players in the team and power in the middle and depth in the team, you can take more chances. (Bowlers tournament) I think it's always been that. Teams that can defend well, bowl well in the powerplay and in the death overs are the teams that sit at the top and win tournaments. We were very clear that we need all rounders in the team and we were lucky enough to get world class all rounders. Having them makes life easier as a captain and a batter.

Rohit Sharma (Losing Captain): I thought we bowled pretty okay. It wasn't easy. It was a good pitch to bat on. We didn't bat well enough. We should have chased down that score. When you have a target like that it's crucial to string those partnerships. Some irresponsible shots in the middle including myself. We couldn't get the momentum going and they bowled well. We haven't batted well enough in this tournament. The whole thing falls on the batting unit. Whoever's batting in the middle - one person has to go on till the end. No one has done that for us - no one's taken that responsibility for us. Some of the opposition players have done that and that hurt us. (If Tim David's name came up) There are a lot of players sitting on the bench. But we have to make sure whoeever is playing in the XI we give them a few games and gice thmm time to settle down. It's a new team, we need to make sure they get enough chances - enough opportunities - which is why we haven't made too many changes. But when you lose games, there's often discussion who can come in and who goes. As far as I'm concerned, whoever plays should get enough opportunity to prove themselves. The season hasn't gone as to plan.

Krunal Pandya (LSG): Feels really good! Hard fought effort in the bowling department, a collective effort with the ball. Everyone chipped in with the ball. The execution was as we had planned. (Rahul's knock) Terrific knock! Leading from the front and he got us to a respectable total. All credit goes to him. I had no idea how the wicket was playing. KL mentioned it was slightly stopping, so we tried to use that to our advantage. Really happy for Chameera. Mohsin is a bright prospect. What is important for us is getting better as individuals and as a team - and we've imroved from the past. I was so thanking god that I got his (Pollard) wicket, otherwise he would have chewed off my brains cause he got my wicket. (Support staff) What I've realised is honesty is important. Being neutral is important and these guys are doing really well. The support staff has been there. We want to get better. Accept our mistakea and learn from it and that's what we did today.

LSG vs MI 2022 Awards (Every award - Rs 1 Lakh)

Punch Super Striker of the match: KL Rahul (LSG) 103 n.o off 62 deliveries with a strike rate of 166.13

Dream11 Game Changer of the match: KL Rahul (LSG) - 155 fantasy points

Unacademy Let's Crack It sixes award: KL Rahul (LSG) - 4 sixes

Cred Power player of the match: Jasprit Bumrah (MI) 1 for 7 in the powerplay

Upstox most valuable asset of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)

Swiggy InstaMart Fastest Delivery of the match: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG) clocked the fastest delivery of 146.1km/hr

RuPay on the go fours of the match: KL Rahul (LSG) - 12 fours

Player of the match: KL Rahul (LSG)