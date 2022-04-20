LSG vs RCB IPL 2022: Full List of Award Winners, Man of The Match, Post-Match Presentation, Scorecard

RCB now have 10 points, same as Gujarat Titans, but are placed second because of the Net Run Rate equation. And the LSG are on 4th with 8 points.

Here are then the full list of awards, man of the match info and post-match presentation highlights from the LSG vs RCB match.

1 Full list of awards (All awards carry Rs 1 lakh)

Super Striker: Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Game Changer: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Let's crack it 6s: Faf du Plessis of RCB for hitting the longest 6 at 90M.

Power Player: Josh Hazlewood (RCB)

Most Valuable Asset: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Fastest delivery: Dushmantha Chameera (LSG, 146 kmph)

On the go 4s: Faf du Plessis (RCB)

Man of the match: Faf du Plessis (RCB).

Post-match presentation, comments

KL Rahul, Lucknow captain: "I think we started really well after getting two wickets in the first over, to give away 50 in the Powerplay, we should have done better. 180 on that pitch was 15 or 20 runs extra that we gave away. The pitch was sticky. We got the early breakthroughs we were looking for but we couldn't squeeze in the middle. We needed one big partnership - we saw what Faf did for RCB - I think we needed one batter in the top three or four to play a long innings and for other batters to play around with him but we couldn't get that.

“We didn't get partnerships and we couldn't get a squeeze on with the ball. We have a really good team. I'm happy with how we've been playing. Yes, a couple games where we could have done better, against Rajasthan and here today we put them under pressure but we couldn't sustain that for a bit longer. When we're up, we have to keep the opposition down and restrict them to as low as possible and that'll make batting easier chasing."

Josh Hazlewood, RCB bowler: "It's always a challenge there at the end when batters are coming hard but we obviously had that big side there to try to use and I thought we used it pretty well all night. Faf's been brewing. He's had a few lean games coming off but tonight he took his time and kept the score going along and finished with a bang so credit to him. [On the ball which was not called a wide before Marcus Stoinis wicket] I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that.”

Faf du Plessis, RCB captain: "Because of the nature of the ground, it's quite big so you run a lot of twos. Towards the end it can get a little bit tiring but it's a good way to keep your fitness up. My elusive IPL hundred... I feel it is around the corner. Amazingly tonight we were in trouble, as we were in the last three or four games, but we have a knack of someone getting through it, stabilizing the innings, having composure and then towards the end we're a very dangerous team. Today, I'm grateful that I could do it.

“I was hungry for some runs. I wanted to make a big impact because the last few games had been quiet for me. I went through my own processes and blueprint for scoring runs so I had a clear mental image going into this match and glad that it paid off. [I was tiring] but I was still in a mode where I felt I could still hit the ball. If you bowled slow into the wicket to the big boundary, the ball stopped quite a bit so you never felt like you had enough power to clear the boundary.

“I think it was evident from everyone that big boundary, if you bowled well it was difficult to score boundaries. There was quite a bit happening in those first three or four overs. They got us in trouble and somehow we found a way and just stuck right through the innings. But the bowlers are really on the top of their game."