Lucknow IPL Team Draft Players List 2022 With Price: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi To Be Draft Picks

Rahul, who was linked with the new franchise for a while now, is expected to lead the side in IPL 2022. It has been reported that Rahul will cost Lucknow Rs 15 crore while Stoinis and Bishnoi will lighten their purse by Rs 11 crore and Rs 4 crore, for a total of Rs 30 crore, as reported by ESPNCricinfo.

In that calculation, the Lucknow team will now have a remaining purse of Rs 60 crore going into the IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Rahul, who captained Punjab Kings in IPL 2021, and Bishnoi were released by the Kings ahead of the auction and Stoinis was released by Delhi Capitals.

Price list of 3 players

KL Rahul - Rs 15 crore

Marcus Stoinis - Rs 11 crore

Ravi Bishnoi - Rs 4 crore

Remaining Purse - Rs 60 crore

IPL records of 3 players

KL Rahul: He has played 94 IPL matches and has made 3273 runs at 47.43 with 2 hundreds and 23 fifties. His strike-rate is a healthy 136.

Marcus Stoinis: The Australian all-rounder has grabbed 30 wickets from 56 matches at an economy of 9.5. He has made 914 runs from those matches at 27.69 and his strike-rate is an impressive 135 with 4 fifties.

Ravi Bishnoi: He joined the Kings ahead of the IPL 2020 for Rs 2 crore and took 12 wickets from 14 matches. In the IPL 2021, he had 12 wickets from 9 matches. His economy stands at an excellent 6.9.

Ahmedabad too pick 3 players

The Ahmedabad IPL team is all set to pick Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill from the released players pool ahead of IPL 2022.

Hardik Pandya is expected to lead Ahmedabad. Hardik was released by Mumbai Indians while Rashid was let go by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gill was released by Kolkata Knight Riders.

It has also been reported that the Ahmedabad team will pay both Hardik and Rashid an identical amount — Rs 15 crore while Gill will be paid Rs 7 crore. That makes it a total for Rs 37 crore for three players and as such the Ahmedabad team will have a purse of Rs 53 crore during the IPL mega auction next month.