Lucknow Super Giants Team 2022 Players List: Full List of LSG Players With Price in IPL 2022

Having bought KL Rahul (Rs 15 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore) and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) from the draft, the RPSG-owned franchise had a remaining purse of Rs 60 crore going into the mega auction.

The newly launched franchise, made some interesting purchases from the start of the bidding process and the Gautam Gambhir-mentored side looks to build a balanced side.

Players Lucknow Super Giants bought on Saturday: Avesh Khan (Rs 10 crore), Quinton de Kock (Rs 6.75 crore), Jason Holder (Rs 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (Rs 8.25 crore), Mark Wood (Rs 7.50 crore), Deepak Hooda (5.75 crore), Manish Pandey (4.60 crore). This list will be updated as the day moves on.

The team's biggest buy came nearly at the close of the day when they purchased uncapped India pacer Avesh Khan for a whopping sum of Rs 10 crore and snapped up the services of the young right-arm pacer from Madhya Pradesh. Avesh Khan, who was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021 while playing for Delhi Capitals, became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL's history.

Holder - the West Indies all-rounder - became the biggest capped player for the franchise and he was followed by India all-rounder Krunal Pandya. The franchise also made some interesting purchases in England pace spearhead Mark Wood. They also bought Deepak Hooda and Manish Pandey.

The Super Giants still have a long way to go in their bid to form a balanced squad.

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the Rs 90 crore purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want to be auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards are available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25; Maximum Overseas Players: 8

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh, 20 lakh.