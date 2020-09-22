Marsh injury update: Sunrisers skipper Warner hopeful over all-rounder's injury

The 28-year-old Marsh twisted his right ankle on the follow through during the fifth over of the RCB innings and was seen hobbling out of the ground. However, the all-rounder walked out to bat later in the match, which ended in defeat for the Surisers.

Marsh has a long history of injuries and has previously had issues with his other ankle, undergoing surgery on his left one in 2018 following the Test tour of South Africa. With him being a part of the national team's white-ball teams, Australia will be sweating on his injury reports.

Warner said his compatriot will have X-rays to determine the extent of the injury, which could see him return home to Australia.

IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH: Sunrisers’ suffer injury scare as Mitchell Marsh hurts his ankle while bowling

"Doesn't look great. A lot of courage from him to walk out there and try his best, but it was unfortunate tonight," he told host broadcasters Star Sports.

"He's got to get an X-ray, hopefully it's not too bad. It doesn't look great. Obviously what you saw out there, it was quite painful, he can't put any weight on it. Fingers crossed."

Already without star batsman Kane Williamson, Sunrisers, who picked Marsh ahead of Mohammad Nabi, will go back to the Afghanistan all-rounder for the next match.

Sunrsiers Hyderabad will next play Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday (September 26).