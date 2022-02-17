New Zealand vs South Africa: Henry in seventh heaven after matching Hadlee's Test-best haul on home soil

Henry was recalled with Trent Boult on paternity leave and the seamer grasped his opportunity on his home ground, taking a stunning 7-23 at Hagley Oval.

The 30-year-old ripped through the Proteas in Christchurch, Henry going joint-third on the list of the Black Caps' best figures by matching Hadlee's haul against India in Wellington back in 1976.

Zubayr Hamza top scored with just 25 in South Africa's lowest Test total against New Zealand, who closed on 116-3 in reply after the tourists dropped four catches in a nightmare start to the two-match series.

Henry was on cloud nine after claiming his first five-wicket Test haul and the joint-best Test figures by a New Zealander on home soil.

The 30-year-old said: "You've got to kind of pinch yourself a little bit when you hear those stats and to be able to share that with Sir Richard Hadlee is pretty special. It was a pretty surreal moment really."

Henry added: "I think just playing here at Hagley and having that experience and knowing what my lengths were and how to operate [were the key ot his heroics].

"As a bowling group I think we bowled really well together and we were able to create pressure at both ends and not really let them go anywhere, which is probably key to how we got the wickets."

Henry has had to be patient to get another chance given the strength of New Zealand's attack but reaped the rewards for staying positive.

He said: "It's not always easy at times, but you try not to focus too much on those external things you can't control and making sure I'm still in that mindset of just trying to keep getting better, and using experiences where I am playing cricket that when I do get my opportunity to take it.

"That's led me to where I am at the moment – where I can keep coming in and stay positive and not get too caught up in those external things and those noises."

Henry Nicholls was unbeaten on 37 at stumps after Devon Conway fell to Duanne Olivier (2-36) late in the day.