Matthew Hayden, Ajit Agarkar pick their choice for India's No. 4 in ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Before Rayudu, Team India have tested the likes of Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina and Kedar Jadhav at two down position. After Rayudu's decent show in Asia Cup and his efforts in New Zealand, it seemed the debate was settled for good.

But the Hyderabadi cricketer scored 13, 18 and 2 in the three games against the Aussies. This forced the team management to bench him for the remaining ODIs against Australia and test others.

After the series defeat, India captain Virat Kohli stressed that there's still one position that hasn't been sorted out after the five-match ODI series concluded in Delhi, last week.

Since the No. 4 position still looks up for the grabs, several cricket experts are suggesting their choices for that position.

According to former Australia batting legend Matthew Hayden, Team India must keep their faith in Rayudu for the right-handed batsman has it in him what it takes to be a consistent middle-order batsman.

In an interview to Times of India, the former Aussie opener said, "Rayudu is my man. I can't believe India is even questioning that. For so long, he has been so good. I don't know why they are questioning, maybe because you need to speak about something before the World Cup."

Hayden - who was the leading run-getter in 2007 edition of the World Cup - said KL Rahul will be utilised as a back-up opener.

"I don't see Rahul taking that slot as much as I admire him. His time will come and if anything he is more of a stand-by opener for me as opposed to the number four slot," he added.

Former India cricketer Ajit Agarkar, meanwhile, differed with Hayden's opinion and suggested the name of Tamil Nadu opener Vijay Shankar for No. 4.

"I have a little surprise with No. 4. It is Vijay Shankar. He has shown glimpses of what he can do at the top of the order," Agarkar told ESPNCricinfo.

Earlier, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar had also backed Shankar for the spot as the youngster has done exceedingly well to whatever opportunities came his way.