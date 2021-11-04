May festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness: Kohli, cricketers extend Diwali greetings

On Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to extend his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali."

Celebrating the festivities, former and current cricketers also took to social media to extend their wishes. Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir also wished the people of his country, writing on Twitter, "May this Diwali bring immense happiness to our country and we move forward on the path of prosperity! #HappyDiwali to one & all!"

Australian cricketer David Warner, who has been playing in the IPL and has a special connection with the country, also took to social media and wrote, "Happy Diwali to all!! #lights #colour #happiness #joy #laughter."

Meanwhile, on the cricket pitch, India registered two massive losses - first a ten wicket loss to Pakistan, followed by an 8-wicket loss to New Zealand, before bouncing back with a crushing 66-run win over Afghanistan.

Despite notching their first win of the season, the losses seriously hurt India's chances of making it to the semifinals. Wednesday's win in Abu Dhabi did turn India's net runrate to positive, but they will need to register big wins in their next two games and from thereon their fate will depend on the result of other teams.