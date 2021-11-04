Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

May festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness: Kohli, cricketers extend Diwali greetings

By

Bengaluru, Oct. 4: On the eve of Diwali, the Indian team gave their fans something to cheer for as they notched up a thrashing 66-run win over Afghanistan in their Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

On Thursday, skipper Virat Kohli took to social media to extend his greetings to people on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, the Indian skipper wrote, "May the festival of lights illuminate your life with joy and happiness. Happy Diwali."

Celebrating the festivities, former and current cricketers also took to social media to extend their wishes. Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir also wished the people of his country, writing on Twitter, "May this Diwali bring immense happiness to our country and we move forward on the path of prosperity! #HappyDiwali to one & all!"

Australian cricketer David Warner, who has been playing in the IPL and has a special connection with the country, also took to social media and wrote, "Happy Diwali to all!! #lights #colour #happiness #joy #laughter."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Meanwhile, on the cricket pitch, India registered two massive losses - first a ten wicket loss to Pakistan, followed by an 8-wicket loss to New Zealand, before bouncing back with a crushing 66-run win over Afghanistan.

Despite notching their first win of the season, the losses seriously hurt India's chances of making it to the semifinals. Wednesday's win in Abu Dhabi did turn India's net runrate to positive, but they will need to register big wins in their next two games and from thereon their fate will depend on the result of other teams.

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 34 - November 4 2021, 03:30 PM
Australia
Bangladesh
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Thursday, November 4, 2021, 11:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Nov 4, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments