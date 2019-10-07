Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Mayank Agarwal's fearless brand of cricket very much like his idol Virender Sehwag, says VVS Laxman

By Pti
Mayank Agarwals fearless brand of cricket very much like his idol Virender Sehwag, says VVS Laxman

New Delhi, Oct 7: Former India great VVS Laxman feels Mayank Agarwal's "fearless" approach in batting resembles a lot with the maverick Virender Sehwag, who has been the Karnataka opener's idol.

Agarwal had come into the limelight with twin half-centuries in his maiden Test tour of Australia but maiden double hundred (215) against South Africa has consolidated his position in the national team, feels former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.

"He is a solid batsman and has approached this game like a domestic cricket match. Players usually change the way they play in domestic and international cricket, but he managed to maintain his style in both forms of cricket. Mental toughness and stability are his strengths and he plays fearlessly just like his favourite, Virender Sehwag," Star Sports expert Laxman commented on Agarwal's performance on 'Cricket Live'.

India vs South Africa: 1st Test: Mayank Agarwal says he likes to set tone for the team

Harbhajan on his part felt that years of grind in the domestic circuit has paid dividends as Mayank is aware of what is expected of him.

"Mayank uses his feet well when he comes forward and hits and also executes the reverse sweep shots. He has a lot in store and plays them when and where needed. He is a hardworking player; the players who come from domestic cricket background have learned a lot," opined Harbhajan.

"They come in late but have so much knowledge and experience of the game that they value and understand every opportunity that the game brings to them," said Harbhajan.

Mayank Agarwal becomes fourth Indian batsman to convert maiden Test ton into a double century

Harbhajan also feels that Mayank did well because he was sure about his role in the team. "Once a player is confident about his role and place in the game, he only needs to focus on his performance. Rohit was trying (to play) a different game but Mayank Agarwal stuck to his game."

More MAYANK AGARWAL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: STE 1 - 0 LYN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue