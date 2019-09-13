Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Ashes 2019: Most of Australia hate me - Mitchell Marsh aims to win over doubters

By
Mitchell Marsh

London, September 13: Mitchell Marsh declared "most of Australia hate me" after making a big impact on day one of the fifth Ashes Test at The Oval.

Marsh took 4-35 in his first appearance of the series as England, unable to regain the urn but striving to salvage a 2-2 draw, collapsed after tea in London on Thursday.

The recalled all-rounder generated plenty of swing, with England losing five wickets for 56 runs after tea before Jos Buttler took them on to 271-8 by making an unbeaten 64.

Marsh has had a mixed international career and offered a candid response when asked why he divides opinion in his homeland.

"Yeah, most of Australia hate me," a smiling Marsh said in reply to the question. "Australians are very passionate, they love their cricket, they want people to do well.

"There's no doubt I've had a lot of opportunity at Test level and I haven't quite nailed it, but hopefully they can respect me for the fact I keep coming back and I love playing for Australia.

"I love the baggy green cap and I'll keep trying and hopefully I'll win them over one day."

Marsh said there were a variety of reasons why he fell out favour at international level.

He added: "I wasn't making runs - if you bat number four for Australia you need to make runs. Last year was a range of stuff, a few things in my personal life.

"I lost a close friend to suicide at the start of the summer and when things like that happen, I didn't handle it as well as I could have and that transitioned into my cricket at times as well. I understand everyone goes through tough periods in their life but I certainly didn't handle it as best I could.

"But to have gone through that and got through the summer the way I did and finished with WA , I knew I still had love for the game. It was a tough summer last year. I tried to put it behind me as quickly as possible and here I am.

"It took me until probably March, the last three Shield games of the year for WA. When you play cricket, or you do anything and you want to do well badly and it doesn't work out, it's very easy to get down on yourself."

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, September 13, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 13, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue