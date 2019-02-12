Injured Starc eyeing March return

Starc, 29, will miss his side's tour of India after suffering a torn pectoral muscle during the second Test against Sri Lanka earlier this month.

But the left-armer thinks he should be ready for the five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates beginning March 22.

"UAE is around the 15th of March so if all goes to plan I should be pretty sweet to be available for that one," Starc told cricket.com.au.

"Obviously the boys go to India, hopefully it's a good tour for them there. I don't think I'll be ready for any stage of that.

"So it's up to the rehab group and the selectors and see how the rest of this summer goes."

Starc has played 75 ODIs for Australia, taking 145 wickets at an average of 21.44.