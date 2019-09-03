Mithali Raj retires from T20I cricket after a stellar career for India

She was also the captain of India Women's first-ever T20I played in Derby back in 2006. Since that win against England Women, Mithali played another 88 games in which she scored 2364 runs, the most by an Indian woman in T20Is. Mithali is also the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.

"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One-Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," said Mithali Raj.

Mithali has been a stalwart of women's cricket, scaling several peaks and achieveing many distinctions for the Indian team. She has been a part of many Indian campaign in all three formats of the game and the Hyderabadi has also known as a stylish batswoman with a penchant for big runs.