Cricket
Mithali Raj retires from T20I cricket after a stellar career for India

By
Mithali Raj retires from T20I cricket

Bengaluru, Septemebr 3: Former India T20I captain, Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from T20 Internationals. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is including the three Women's WT20 World Cups in 2012 (Sri Lanka), 2014 (Bangladesh) and 2016 (India).

She was also the captain of India Women's first-ever T20I played in Derby back in 2006. Since that win against England Women, Mithali played another 88 games in which she scored 2364 runs, the most by an Indian woman in T20Is. Mithali is also the first Indian to reach the landmark of 2000 T20I runs.

"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One-Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," said Mithali Raj.

Mithali has been a stalwart of women's cricket, scaling several peaks and achieveing many distinctions for the Indian team. She has been a part of many Indian campaign in all three formats of the game and the Hyderabadi has also known as a stylish batswoman with a penchant for big runs.

Read more about: mithali raj india cricket bcci
Story first published: Tuesday, September 3, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
