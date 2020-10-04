Mohammad Shami reveals retirement talks after 2015 injury were right at the time

Earlier this year, Shami had revealed that he had played in the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with a broken knee. Now, he has opened up about that nasty injury which could have ended his career very early.

"In 2015 and even back in 2018 when I faced an injury, the media said that my career would be over. The media reported that even if I come back, I won't be the same Shami, and I agree that I am not the same that I was a few years back," said the Indian spearhead told on Amstrad InsideSport Face 2 Face cricket series.

"And that's the only correct thing that they have said. This comment motivated me a lot to do better in the game for which I am known," he added.

The pacer, who is currently playing for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also emphasised on the importance of mental strength as he had weighed 95kgs and felt he could do nothing, but agree to the speculation about his future.

"Everyone faces some problem or the other in their lives. To set a goal and to achieve it, you need to plan a chart and work accordingly. I believe that everyone has to face a difficult phase in life to refocus and work in the right direction," he said.

"I remember after my injury, I weighed almost 95 kg and I felt that what people are saying is true and I can't do anything about it. But then I had a ball next to me throughout the 60 days of my bed rest. You don't have to forget things in life and you have to learn and adapt to the situation and you can't lie to yourself, especially with regard to your profession," Shami added.

Five years on, Shami, who has had a successful time out for India, has carried forward his form for the Kings XI so far in the IPL 2020, having picked up eight wickets in four games.

Shami will look to reclaim the lead in the Purple cap race when KXIP face Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (October 4).