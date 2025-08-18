Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Cricket Mohammed Siraj Set To Miss Out On Asia Cup 2025 Spot, England Series Heroics Ignored: Report By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Monday, August 18, 2025, 8:05 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India's pace department for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 could see a surprising omission, with Mohammed Siraj unlikely to find a place despite his recent Test heroics. A report from Cricbuzz suggests that Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, and one of Harshit Rana or Prasidh Krishna are set to form the frontline fast-bowling group for the continental event.

Siraj has been riding high on the back of his game-changing five-wicket haul at The Oval during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, but selectors appear unconvinced about his T20 consistency. While he picked up 16 wickets in the 2025 IPL, the numbers of his rivals proved stronger.

Bumrah and Arshdeep both outperformed him across the season, while Prasidh Krishna not only clinched the Purple Cap but also emerged as one of the most dependable quicks in the league. Rana, on the other hand, bolstered his case with a strong IPL campaign and followed it up with an impactful showing in his maiden international series against England earlier this year.

The report also hints at the exclusion of Test captain Shubman Gill from the T20 setup, unless head coach Gautam Gambhir pushes firmly for his inclusion in the selection meeting scheduled in Mumbai on August 19. All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who famously held his nerve in the final over of India's T20 World Cup triumph, is expected to slot in as the fourth seamer. Veteran Mohammed Shami, who featured in India's most recent T20I against England, is unlikely to be considered this time.

India's spin attack, meanwhile, looks more settled. Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, and vice-captain Axar Patel are all tipped to make the squad. Washington Sundar could also be drafted in, though his spot isn't guaranteed.

If confirmed, Siraj's omission will highlight the selectors' preference for T20 specialists over Test match stars, underlining the fierce competition for places in India's white-ball setup ahead of the Asia Cup and the packed international calendar that follows.