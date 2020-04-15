More chances of snowfall in Lahore than India-Pakistan bilateral series: Gavaskar

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar had proposed a made-for-television three-match ODI series between India and Pakistan to raise funds to fight the pandemic in both the countries.

World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev had rejected the idea recently and now Gavaskar too does not seem optimistic.

Kapil Dev doesn't need money but everyone else does: Shoaib Akhtar responds to former India captain's remarks

"There are more chances of snowfall in Lahore than bilateral series between India and Pakistan," Gavaskar told former Pakistan batsman Rameez Raja on his Youtube channel.

"Both teams will keep on meeting in World Cups and ICC tournaments, but a series between them seem unlikely right now."

India and Pakistan have not played a full-series since 2007 due to the diplomatic tension between the two nations. They only play each other in ICC events and Asia Cup.