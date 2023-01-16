Morne Morkel becomes part of White Ferns coaching staff for T20 World Cup

The 38-year-old quick, who has more than 300 Test wickets and 544 international scalps across all three formats, has been a regular in the coaching scene. He was was a part of the coaching staff of the Namibian men's team at the T20 World Cup in Australia last year.

The former world No.1 ODI bowler will link up with the New Zealand women's squad ahead of their opening game against against Australia on February 11.

"The women's game is growing so rapidly around the world, and this a great opportunity for me to build experience in the women's game and share my knowledge of international cricket to help this team get better," Morkel was quoted as saying by ICC on Monday (January 16).

"I've been following the women's game and the White Ferns (New Zealand women's team) closely over the last couple of years, especially since moving to Australia and seeing their players who have played in the Women's Big Bash."

The most successful of the Morkel brothers, that also include Albie and Malan, Morne will provide guidance in the fast-bowling department and also give general coaching support.

"It's a talented group of players and they have a very exciting pace-bowling attack which I'll be able to support Ben Sawyer (Now Zealand women's team head coach) with.

"I know a lot about the South African conditions and have spent a lot of time working here in the past year, so that's some important knowledge that I'll be able to share with this group during the tournament.

"Playing in a World Cup is always exciting, so I'm looking forward to sharing that experience with the group and helping them achieve their goals. I'm really looking forward to meeting the group when they arrive in South Africa and getting started," added Morkel.

The New Zealand squad will leave for South Africa on January 23. They are placed in Group A along with Australia, South Africa, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.