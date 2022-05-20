Most Man of The Match in IPL | Most Man of The Match in IPL History: From De Villiers to Chahal – Top 50 list

The former RCB skipper, however, is only joint sixth for most man of the match or player of the match awards in the IPL. Kohli's former teammates and now retired AB de Villiers with 25 and Chris Gayle with 22 lead the list with most man of the match awards in IPL history.

Kohli is also tied fourth with former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina for most man of the match awards won in IPL by Indian players.

Most Runs As Captain in IPL History

Rohit Sharma with 18 followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 17 and veteran Yusuf Pathan (16) are the top three when it comes to most man of the match awards by Indian players.

In the current top 10 most man of the match awards list, only Warner, Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli and Pollard are still actively part of IPL, while some seasoned stars and veterans including Shane Watson, Raina, and the top two of De Villiers and Gayle are not part of the league.

While batters and all-rounders have dominated the list over the years, only veteran spinner Amit Mishra, mystery spinner Sunil Narine and pacer Umesh Yadav are the bowlers that feature in the top 25 for most man of the match awards in IPL.

Meanwhile, the likes of KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and the other stars continue to catch up on the top 25.

Here is the top 50 list for most man of the match in IPL history:

Ranking Player Matches Man of the Match Awards Won 1. AB de Villiers 184 25 2. Chris Gayle 142 22 3. David Warner 161 18 4. Rohit Sharma 226 18 5. MS Dhoni 233 17 6. Shane Watson 145 16 7. Yusuf Pathan 174 16 8. Suresh Raina 205 14 9. Kieron Pollard 189 14 10. Virat Kohli 221 14 11. Gautam Gambhir 154 13 12. KL Rahul 108 12 13. Michael Hussey 59 12 14. Andre Russell 98 12 15. Sunil Narine 148 12 16. Amit Mishra 154 12 17. Ajinkya Rahane 158 12 18. Dwayne Smith 91 11 19. Virender Sehwag 104 11 20. Shikhar Dhawan 205 11 21. Ravindra Jadeja 210 11 22. Jacques Kallis 98 10 23. Umesh Yadav 133 10 24. Ambati Rayudu 187 10 25. Shaun Marsh 71 9 26. Jos Buttler 78 9 27. Rashid Khan 90 9 28. Sanju Samson 134 9 29. Ruturaj Gaikwad 35 8 30. Sachin Tendulkar 78 8 31. Glenn Maxwell 108 8 32. Faf du Plessis 114 8 33. Harbhajan Singh 163 8 34. Adam Gilchrist 80 7 35. Hardik Pandya 105 7 36. Jasprit Bumrah 119 7 37. Axar Patel 121 7 38. Robin Uthappa 205 7 39. Dinesh Karthik 227 7 40. Brad Hodge 66 6 41. Kane Williamson 76 6 42. Ashish Nehra 88 6 43. Quinton de Kock 91 6 44. Jaydev Unadkat 91 6 45. Rishabh Pant 97 6 46. Shreyas Iyer 101 6 47. Murali Vijay 106 6 48. Lasith Malinga 122 6 49. Suryakumar Yadav 123 6 50. Yuzvendra Chahal 127 6