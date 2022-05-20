Most Man of The Match in IPL | Most Man of The Match in IPL History: From De Villiers to Chahal – Top 50 list

Bengaluru, May 20: Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli on Thursday (May 19) won his fourteenth man of the award in the Indian Premier League for his match-winning performance against Gujarat Titans.
The former RCB skipper, however, is only joint sixth for most man of the match or player of the match awards in the IPL. Kohli's former teammates and now retired AB de Villiers with 25 and Chris Gayle with 22 lead the list with most man of the match awards in IPL history.
Kohli is also tied fourth with former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina for most man of the match awards won in IPL by Indian players.
Rohit Sharma with 18 followed by Mahendra Singh Dhoni with 17 and veteran Yusuf Pathan (16) are the top three when it comes to most man of the match awards by Indian players.
In the current top 10 most man of the match awards list, only Warner, Dhoni, Rohit, Kohli and Pollard are still actively part of IPL, while some seasoned stars and veterans including Shane Watson, Raina, and the top two of De Villiers and Gayle are not part of the league.
While batters and all-rounders have dominated the list over the years, only veteran spinner Amit Mishra, mystery spinner Sunil Narine and pacer Umesh Yadav are the bowlers that feature in the top 25 for most man of the match awards in IPL.
Meanwhile, the likes of KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Andre Russell, Jos Buttler, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal and the other stars continue to catch up on the top 25.
Here is the top 50 list for most man of the match in IPL history:
|Ranking
|Player
|Matches
|Man of the Match Awards Won
|1.
|AB de Villiers
|184
|25
|2.
|Chris Gayle
|142
|22
|3.
|David Warner
|161
|18
|4.
|Rohit Sharma
|226
|18
|5.
|MS Dhoni
|233
|17
|6.
|Shane Watson
|145
|16
|7.
|Yusuf Pathan
|174
|16
|8.
|Suresh Raina
|205
|14
|9.
|Kieron Pollard
|189
|14
|10.
|Virat Kohli
|221
|14
|11.
|Gautam Gambhir
|154
|13
|12.
|KL Rahul
|108
|12
|13.
|Michael Hussey
|59
|12
|14.
|Andre Russell
|98
|12
|15.
|Sunil Narine
|148
|12
|16.
|Amit Mishra
|154
|12
|17.
|Ajinkya Rahane
|158
|12
|18.
|Dwayne Smith
|91
|11
|19.
|Virender Sehwag
|104
|11
|20.
|Shikhar Dhawan
|205
|11
|21.
|Ravindra Jadeja
|210
|11
|22.
|Jacques Kallis
|98
|10
|23.
|Umesh Yadav
|133
|10
|24.
|Ambati Rayudu
|187
|10
|25.
|Shaun Marsh
|71
|9
|26.
|Jos Buttler
|78
|9
|27.
|Rashid Khan
|90
|9
|28.
|Sanju Samson
|134
|9
|29.
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|35
|8
|30.
|Sachin Tendulkar
|78
|8
|31.
|Glenn Maxwell
|108
|8
|32.
|Faf du Plessis
|114
|8
|33.
|Harbhajan Singh
|163
|8
|34.
|Adam Gilchrist
|80
|7
|35.
|Hardik Pandya
|105
|7
|36.
|Jasprit Bumrah
|119
|7
|37.
|Axar Patel
|121
|7
|38.
|Robin Uthappa
|205
|7
|39.
|Dinesh Karthik
|227
|7
|40.
|Brad Hodge
|66
|6
|41.
|Kane Williamson
|76
|6
|42.
|Ashish Nehra
|88
|6
|43.
|Quinton de Kock
|91
|6
|44.
|Jaydev Unadkat
|91
|6
|45.
|Rishabh Pant
|97
|6
|46.
|Shreyas Iyer
|101
|6
|47.
|Murali Vijay
|106
|6
|48.
|Lasith Malinga
|122
|6
|49.
|Suryakumar Yadav
|123
|6
|50.
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|127
|6
