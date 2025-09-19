English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 19 before India vs Oman

By MyKhel Staff

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025 Top Ten Run Scorers Teamwise Top 5 on September 19 before India vs Oman

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 19

Player Mat Runs HS Ave SR 4s 6s
Pathum Nissanka (SL) 3 124 68 41.33 149.39 13 3
Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 108 60 36.00 171.42 6 8
Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3 102 69 34.00 112.08 11 3
Litton Das (BAN) 3 96 59 32.00 126.31 10 1
Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 94 52* 47.00 120.51 6 3
Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 3 91 73* 45.50 135.82 8 4
Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 3 90 50 45.00 134.32 7 3
Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) 3 89 53 29.66 217.07 4 8
Kusal Mendis (SL) 3 88 74* 44.00 122.22 12 0
Mohammad Haris (PAK) 3 87 66 29.00 140.32 10 3

**All Stats updated on September 19 after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

  1. Mohammad Nabi - 108
  2. Sediqullah Atal - 91
  3. Azmatullah Omarzai - 89
  4. Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57
  5. Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

  1. Nizakat Khan - 118
  2. Zeeshan Ali - 58
  3. Babar Hayat - 57
  4. Yasim Murtaza - 52
  5. Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

  1. Abhishek Sharma - 61
  2. Suryakumar Yadav - 54
  3. Tilak Varma - 31
  4. Shubman Gill - 30
  5. Shivam Dube - 10

UAE

  1. Muhammad Waseem - 102
  2. Alishan Sharafu - 85
  3. Rahul Chopra - 38
  4. Muhammad Zohaib - 27
  5. Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

  1. Hammad Mirza - 32
  2. Aryan Bisht - 24
  3. Shakeel Ahmed - 24
  4. Jatinder Singh - 24
  5. Vinayak Shukla - 22

Bangladesh

  1. Litton Das - 96
  2. Towhid Hridoy - 69
  3. Tanzid Hasan - 66
  4. Shamim Hossain - 53
  5. Jaker Ali - 53

Pakistan

  1. Fakhar Zaman - 90
  2. Mohammad Haris - 87
  3. Sahibzada Farhan - 74
  4. Shaheen Afridi - 64
  5. Mohammad Nawaz - 23

Sri Lanka

  1. Pathum Nissanka - 124
  2. Kusal Mendis - 88
  3. Kamil Mishara - 69
  4. Kusal Perera - 57
  5. Kamindu Mendis - 31

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

  1. Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan
  2. Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong
  3. Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman
  4. Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong
  5. Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman
  6. Mohammad Nabi - 60 vs Sri Lanka
  7. Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong
  8. Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong
  9. Tanzid Hasan - 52 vs Afghanistan
  10. Alishan Sharafu - 51 vs Oman

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

  1. Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8
    Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8
  2. Shaheen Afridi - 6
  3. Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 5
  4. Babar Hayat (HKG) - 4
    Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3
  5. Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3
    Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 3
    Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 3
    Kamil Mishara (SL) - 3

Story first published: Friday, September 19, 2025, 18:10 [IST]
