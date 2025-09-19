Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 19 before India vs Oman

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
|Player
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka (SL)
|3
|124
|68
|41.33
|149.39
|13
|3
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|108
|60
|36.00
|171.42
|6
|8
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|3
|102
|69
|34.00
|112.08
|11
|3
|Litton Das (BAN)
|3
|96
|59
|32.00
|126.31
|10
|1
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|3
|94
|52*
|47.00
|120.51
|6
|3
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|3
|91
|73*
|45.50
|135.82
|8
|4
|Fakhar Zaman (PAK)
|3
|90
|50
|45.00
|134.32
|7
|3
|Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)
|3
|89
|53
|29.66
|217.07
|4
|8
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|3
|88
|74*
|44.00
|122.22
|12
|0
|Mohammad Haris (PAK)
|3
|87
|66
|29.00
|140.32
|10
|3
**All Stats updated on September 19 after Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match