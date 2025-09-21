Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma goes 4th, Sanju Samson make Entry - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 21 before IND vs PAK clash

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).
Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).
Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|HS
|Average
|SR
|4s
|6s
|Pathum Nissanka (SL)
|4
|146
|68
|36.50
|148.97
|16
|4
|Towhid Hridoy (BAN)
|4
|127
|58
|42.33
|124.50
|6
|3
|Kusal Mendis (SL)
|4
|122
|74*
|40.66
|125.77
|13
|3
|Litton Das (BAN)
|4
|119
|59
|29.75
|129.34
|13
|1
|Mohammad Nabi (AFG)
|3
|108
|60
|36.00
|171.42
|6
|8
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|3
|102
|69
|34.00
|112.08
|11
|3
|Abhishek Sharma (IND)
|3
|99
|38
|33.00
|225.00
|11
|7
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|3
|94
|52*
|47.00
|120.51
|6
|3
|Sediqullah Atal (AFG)
|3
|91
|73*
|45.50
|135.82
|8
|4
|Saif Hassan (BAN)
|2
|91
|61
|45.50
|124.65
|4
|5
**All Stats updated on September 21 before India vs Pakistan match