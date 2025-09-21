Asia Cup 2025: Kanpur's Vinayak Shukla idolizes MS Dhoni, met two UP friends during India vs Oman clash

Cricket Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma goes 4th, Sanju Samson make Entry - Top Ten Run Scorers, Teamwise Top 5 on September 21 before IND vs PAK clash By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 16:58 [IST]

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: The Asia Cup 2025, hosted in the UAE, is the 17th edition of the prestigious cricket tournament organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

Running from September 9 to September 28, it features eight teams in a T20I format, split into two groups: Group A (India, Pakistan, Nepal, UAE) and Group B (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Oman).

Matches are played across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, with key venues like Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The tournament begins with a group stage, where each team plays three matches, followed by Super Four and knockout stages, culminating in the final on September 28 in Dubai.

Most Runs in Asia Cup 2025: Top 10 Run Scorers on September 21

Player Matches Runs HS Average SR 4s 6s Pathum Nissanka (SL) 4 146 68 36.50 148.97 16 4 Towhid Hridoy (BAN) 4 127 58 42.33 124.50 6 3 Kusal Mendis (SL) 4 122 74* 40.66 125.77 13 3 Litton Das (BAN) 4 119 59 29.75 129.34 13 1 Mohammad Nabi (AFG) 3 108 60 36.00 171.42 6 8 Muhammad Waseem (UAE) 3 102 69 34.00 112.08 11 3 Abhishek Sharma (IND) 3 99 38 33.00 225.00 11 7 Nizakat Khan (HKG) 3 94 52* 47.00 120.51 6 3 Sediqullah Atal (AFG) 3 91 73* 45.50 135.82 8 4 Saif Hassan (BAN) 2 91 61 45.50 124.65 4 5

**All Stats updated on September 21 before India vs Pakistan match

Asia Cup 2025 Team-wise Top 5 Run Scorers

Afghanistan

Mohammad Nabi - 108 Sediqullah Atal - 91 Azmatullah Omarzai - 89 Rahmanullah Gurbaz - 57 Rashid Khan - 47

Hong Kong

Nizakat Khan - 118 Zeeshan Ali - 58 Babar Hayat - 57 Yasim Murtaza - 52 Yasim Murtaza - 49

India

Abhishek Sharma - 99 Tilak Varma - 60 Sanju Samson - 56 Suryakumar Yadav - 54 Shubman Gill - 35

UAE

Muhammad Waseem - 102 Alishan Sharafu - 85 Rahul Chopra - 38 Muhammad Zohaib - 27 Dhruv Parashar - 22

Oman

Hammad Mirza - 83 Aamir Kaleem - 79 Jatinder Singh - 57 J Ramanandi - 25 Shakeel Ahmed - 24

Bangladesh

Litton Das - 96 Towhid Hridoy - 69 Tanzid Hasan - 66 Shamim Hossain - 53 Jaker Ali - 53

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman - 90 Mohammad Haris - 87 Sahibzada Farhan - 74 Shaheen Afridi - 64 Mohammad Nawaz - 23

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka - 124 Kusal Mendis - 88 Kamil Mishara - 69 Kusal Perera - 57 Kamindu Mendis - 31

Asia Cup 2025 Highest Scores

Kusal Mendis - 74 vs Afghanistan Sediqullah Atal - 73 vs Hong Kong Muhammad Waseem - 69 vs Oman Pathum Nissanka - 68 vs Hong Kong Mohammad Haris - 66 vs Oman Mohammad Nabi - 60 vs Sri Lanka Litton Fas - 59* vs Hong Kong Sanju Samson - 56 vs Oman Azmatullah Omarzai - 53 vs Hong Kong Tanzid Hasan - 52 vs Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2025 Most Sixes

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG) - 8

Mohammad Nabi (AFG) - 8 Abhishek Sharma (IND) - 7 Shaheen Afridi (PAK) - 6 Babar Hayat (HKG) - 4

Sediqullah Atal (AFG) - 3 Mohammad Haris (PAK) - 3

Fakhar Zaman (PAK) - 3

Muhammad Waseem (UAE) - 3

Kamil Mishara (SL) - 3

Sanju Samson (IND) - 3