Most Runs, Most Wickets in T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav dominates lists for batters

The year 2022 saw a total of 536 T20I matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, while the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup also was staged this year.

Suryakumar had one of the best years for a player in the shortest format, breaking the 1000-run mark including two hundreds and also topping the list by a huge margin for most number of sixes in T20I in a calendar year.

Apart from Suryakumar and Kohli in batting charts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and breakthrough star Arshdeep Singh also feature in the list for most wickets. Other notable names on the list include Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload and overcome injuries. So, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams feature in most of the charts in T20Is.

Here is a look at some of the stats from T20Is in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in T20Is in 2022 Player Team Matches Innings Runs Suryakumar Yadav India 31 31 1164 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 25 25 996 Virat Kohli India 20 20 781 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 24 23 735 Babar Azam Pakistan 26 26 735 Glenn Phillips New Zealand 21 19 716 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 24 24 713 Simon Ssesazi Uganda 25 23 692 Virandeep Singh Malaysia 21 20 669 Ivan Selemani Tanzania 29 28 663 Top 5 Most T20I 50 plus scores in 2022 Player Team 50 plus scores 100s 50s Highest Score Suryakumar Yadav India 11 2 9 117 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 10 0 10 88* Virat Kohli India 9 1 8 122* Glenn Phillips New Zealand 7 1 6 104 Muhammad Waseem UAE 6 1 5 112 Top 5 Most Sixes in T20Is in 2022 Player Team Sixes Suryakumar Yadav India 68 Muhammad Waseem UAE 43 Tony Ura Papua New Guinea 39 Rovman Powell West Indies 39 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 38 Top 10 Most Wickets in T20Is in 2022 Player Team Matches Wickets Yalinde Nkanya Tanzania 28 45 Joshua Little Ireland 26 39 Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 18 38 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 32 37 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 19 34 Arshdeep Singh India 21 33 Kevin Irakoze Rwanda 24 31 Haris Rauf Pakistan 23 31 Jason Holder West Indies 19 28 Ish Sodhi New Zealand 22 28 Top 5 Four-wicket or over Hauls in 2022 Player Team 4W+I BBI Dhruvkumar Maisuria Botswana 4 5/18 Yalinde Nkanya Tanzania 3 5/2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 3 5/4 Andrew Yon St Helena 2 5/10 Khalid Ahmadi Belgium 2 4/15 4W+I – Four Wickets or more Innings; BBI – Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)