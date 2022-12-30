Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Most Runs, Most Wickets in T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav dominates lists for batters

By

India's Suryakumar Yadav has dominated the charts for batters in the shortest format in 2022 as Virat Kohli also enjoys success in T20Is alongside Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The year 2022 saw a total of 536 T20I matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, while the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup also was staged this year.

Suryakumar had one of the best years for a player in the shortest format, breaking the 1000-run mark including two hundreds and also topping the list by a huge margin for most number of sixes in T20I in a calendar year.

Apart from Suryakumar and Kohli in batting charts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and breakthrough star Arshdeep Singh also feature in the list for most wickets. Other notable names on the list include Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload and overcome injuries. So, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams feature in most of the charts in T20Is.

Here is a look at some of the stats from T20Is in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in T20Is in 2022

Top 10 Most Runs in T20Is in 2022

Player Team Matches Innings Runs
Suryakumar Yadav India 31 31 1164
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 25 25 996
Virat Kohli India 20 20 781
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 24 23 735
Babar Azam Pakistan 26 26 735
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 21 19 716
Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 24 24 713
Simon Ssesazi Uganda 25 23 692
Virandeep Singh Malaysia 21 20 669
Ivan Selemani Tanzania 29 28 663
Top 5 Most T20I 50 plus scores in 2022

Top 5 Most T20I 50 plus scores in 2022

Player Team 50 plus scores 100s 50s Highest Score
Suryakumar Yadav India 11 2 9 117
Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 10 0 10 88*
Virat Kohli India 9 1 8 122*
Glenn Phillips New Zealand 7 1 6 104
Muhammad Waseem UAE 6 1 5 112
Top 5 Most Sixes in T20Is in 2022

Top 5 Most Sixes in T20Is in 2022

Player Team Sixes
Suryakumar Yadav India 68
Muhammad Waseem UAE 43
Tony Ura Papua New Guinea 39
Rovman Powell West Indies 39
Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 38
Top 10 Most Wickets in T20Is in 2022

Top 10 Most Wickets in T20Is in 2022

Player Team Matches Wickets
Yalinde Nkanya Tanzania 28 45
Joshua Little Ireland 26 39
Sandeep Lamichhane Nepal 18 38
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 32 37
Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 19 34
Arshdeep Singh India 21 33
Kevin Irakoze Rwanda 24 31
Haris Rauf Pakistan 23 31
Jason Holder West Indies 19 28
Ish Sodhi New Zealand 22 28
Top 5 Four-wicket or over Hauls in 2022

Top 5 Four-wicket or over Hauls in 2022

Player Team 4W+I BBI
Dhruvkumar Maisuria Botswana 4 5/18
Yalinde Nkanya Tanzania 3 5/2
Bhuvneshwar Kumar India 3 5/4
Andrew Yon St Helena 2 5/10
Khalid Ahmadi Belgium 2 4/15

4W+I – Four Wickets or more Innings; BBI – Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)

Comments

MORE YEARENDER 2022 NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2022, 18:30 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2022
Click to comments