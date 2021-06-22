MS Dhoni enjoys at picturesque locations in Himachal Pradesh with family, sports a new look as well

Dhoni - who leads Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL - was seen in action during the domestic T20 league, IPL 2021, at home which was postponed after the biosecure bubble was breached, forcing the organisers to postpone the tournament midway. The second phase of the IPL 2021 will now be held in the UAE, starting September 19.

Before he starts practising for the second phase of this edition, where CSK are seated at the second spot in the points table, Thala Dhoni is taking a well-deserved break to recharge himself before the grinding starts. Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni and his daughter Ziva have accompanied the legendary cricketer and they have been sharing several images and videos of their stay in the picturesque hills of Himachal Pradesh.

39-year-old Dhoni could also be seen sporting a new look in the images doing the rounds on social media. In his new look, the Ranchi-based cricketer could be seen sporting a moustache and a stylish beard.

Dhoni-led CSK won five out of seven games in the IPL 2021 and his team once again proved why it is such a consistent team in the history of the tournament.