MS Dhoni has hands faster than pickpockets: Ravi Shastri spills secret of Thala's success

Dhoni retired from international cricket last year and his last assignment for India was the 2019 World Cup campaign in England. However, the former India skipper is still playing in the Indian Premier League, and will be seen in action in IPL 2021 for the Chennai Super Kings.

"MS is an unorthodox cricketer. His technique, in front of and behind the stumps, is not easily replicable. My suggestion to youngsters is don't try imitating him unless it comes naturally. What made him so successful were his splendid hands. They were quicker than a pickpocket's!

"No other wicketkeeper, at least in the era MS has played, was that fast. He was the best in the world for a long while, and in white-ball cricket by a long distance," Shastri wrote on Dhoni in his new book Star Gazer.

Shastri also hailed Dhoni for his ability to take quick decisions on the field, especially when the DRS was taken. The Decision Review System was once labelled as Dhoni Review System for his efficiency in using the technology.

"MS was sharp in his observation of whatever was happening on the field, and uncanny when it came to taking decisions based on 'reading' the trend of play. This quality of his went unnoticed simply because he made such few mistakes.

"His success with the Decision Review System shows not just fine judgement, but also how well he would be positioned behind the stumps to make the call," Shastri wrote.

Shastri termed Dhoni as one of the three most impactful Indian cricketers besides Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev.

"MS's impact on Indian cricket has been enormous. As a player, he is in the same league as Sachin Tendulkar and Kapil Dev where multi-format excellence is concerned.

"(Virat Kohli, if he sustains form for the next few years, will be included in this club, but I can't think of a fourth right now.) Yet, this hardly looked likely when he first came on the international scene," he noted.