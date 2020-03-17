Cricket
MS Dhoni plays badminton, rides bike after CSK skipper reaches Ranchi - Watch

By

Bengaluru, March 17: Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni reached Ranchi and was seen playing badminton and riding a bike in his hometown.

After the Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed on Friday (March 13) due to the coronavirus pandemic, CSK called off their camp at Chepauk Stadium on Sunday (March 15). This forced Dhoni to leave Chennai and return home to Ranchi.

Now, videos have emerged on social media which show that the former India captain is not resting after his return to hometown after the IPL camp was called off.

In one of the videos shared on Twitter, Dhoni, is seen playing badminton in the JSCA International Stadium Complex in the city.

In the second video shared on Instagram, the bike-crazy Dhoni is seen riding a motorcycle and being surrounded by fans.

View this post on Instagram

Dhoni captured with fans in Ranchi😍 #dhoni #dhonifan #dhonism #india #teamindia #msdhoni Do Follow us❤️ @machamanamthopulumra . . . #machamanamthopulumra #mmthr . . . #funnymemes #autopunch #teluguheroine #telugumemepage #love #telugumemes #teluguhotactress #tiktokindia #tiktoktelugu #tiktokmemes #18plus #tiktokgirls #tiktokactors #telugujokes #telugupunches #pubg #crush #tamilmovie #pspk26

A post shared by Macha Manam Thopulum Ra (@machamanamthopulumra) on Mar 16, 2020 at 5:13am PDT

Three days after the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement of the IPL from March 29 to April 15, all the eight franchises called off their respective pre-tournament camps on Monday (March 16) till further notice.

Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 10:45 [IST]
