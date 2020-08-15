Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

MS Dhoni retires: Sourav Ganguly says an era has ended

By
Dhoni and Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly said the retirement of MS Dhoni marked the end of an era.

Bengaluru, August 15: BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly paid rich tributes to MS Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday (August 15). Dhoni made his announcement public via curt message in his Instagram account.

It may be recalled that Dhoni made his international debut under Ganguly's captaincy way back in 2004 and the Jharkhand man was the skipper when Ganguly retired after the home series against Australia. Memorably, Dhoni had allowed Ganguly to captain the team on his final hour as an India player.

Ganguly said the retirement of Dhoni marked the end of an era. "It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance.

"Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life," Ganguly said in a release issued by the BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah too offered his take on Dhoni and termed the former Indian captain as one of the greats of the modern era.

"MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the modern era. I understand it's a personal decision and we respect that. 'Mahi' as we all fondly refer to him, has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. He is leaving the game richer from the time he joined. I wish him all the very best for IPL and his future endeavours," said Shah.

More MS DHONI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
MS Dhoni retires
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 21:38 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 15, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue