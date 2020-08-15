MS Dhoni retires: Sourav Ganguly says an era has ended

It may be recalled that Dhoni made his international debut under Ganguly's captaincy way back in 2004 and the Jharkhand man was the skipper when Ganguly retired after the home series against Australia. Memorably, Dhoni had allowed Ganguly to captain the team on his final hour as an India player.

Ganguly said the retirement of Dhoni marked the end of an era. "It is the end of an era. What a player he has been for the country and world cricket. His leadership qualities have been something, which will be hard to match, especially in the shorter format of the game. His batting in one-day cricket in his early stages made the world stand up and notice his flair and sheer natural brilliance.

"Every good thing comes to an end and this has been an absolutely brilliant one. He has set the standards for the wicketkeepers to come and make a mark for the country. He will finish with no regrets on the field. An outstanding career; I wish him the best in life," Ganguly said in a release issued by the BCCI.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah too offered his take on Dhoni and termed the former Indian captain as one of the greats of the modern era.

"MS Dhoni is one of the greats of the modern era. I understand it's a personal decision and we respect that. 'Mahi' as we all fondly refer to him, has had an exceptional career in international cricket. His captaincy has been both inspiring and commendable. He is leaving the game richer from the time he joined. I wish him all the very best for IPL and his future endeavours," said Shah.