MS Dhoni retires: The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person: Kohli pens emotional farewell

MSD & Kohli’s camaraderie

The camaraderie between the former skipper and the current skipper has always grabbed everyone’s attention and the sight of the duo together in Indian colours will surely be missed as Dhoni announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket on Saturday.

And following in the former skipper’s footsteps, Suresh Raina also decided to end his journey with the Men in Blue on Saturday.

Dhoni calls it a day

Dhoni announced his retirement via a cryptic post on social media. The former wicketkeeper-batsman took to Instagram, where he shared a video, to announce his retirement. Dhoni captioned the post, “Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you've gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more. What you've done for the country will always remain in everyone's heart...... pic.twitter.com/0CuwjwGiiS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Kohli pens emotional post

While social media went on a frenzy as one of India’s finest finishers called it a day, Virat Kohli took to Twitter, to pen an emotional post for Dhoni.

Kohli posted an image of the former skipper and wrote, “Every cricketer has to end his journey one day, but still when someone you’ve gotten to know so closely announces that decision, you feel the emotion much more.

“What you’ve done for the country will always remain in everyone’s heart.. but the mutual respect and warmth I’ve received from you will always stay in mine. The world has seen achievements, I’ve seen the person. Thanks for everything skip. I tip my hat to you.”

Congratulations on a top career Bhavesh. Goodluck with everything ahead 😊👍 @ImRaina — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 15, 2020

Kohli’s message to Raina

Alongwith Dhoni, Raina also shocked fans, as the 33-year-old called it quits on Saturday. India captain Kohli took to Twitter to wish his teammate luck for his future endeavours.