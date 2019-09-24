MS Dhoni jogs down the memory lanes, shares video of gully cricket amid speculations about his future

Recalling his school days, MS Dhoni shared a video on his Instagram handle in which his friends could be seen playing a game of gully cricket under the lights. Dhoni also reminded about the 'first ball try ball' rule that is in practice even today in the gully cricket.

"Wen U know what's coming and start the camera and u get it in the nxt 1min, sorry for the bad light but it's the lingo that's fun trial ball, umpires decision last decision. brings back memory from school days. he wd have never accepted this ever happened if v didn't have this video. all of us have witnessed this at some point of time in cricket. enjoy," the 38-year-old captioned the video.

Dhoni has reportedly extended his sabbatical and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman will not be participating in the upcoming limited-overs series against Bangladesh as well.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman last made his appearance in the ICC World Cup 2019 had missed India's West Indies tour and wasn't available for selection for the just-concluded three-match Twenty20 International series against South Africa.

The extension of the break also means that he will miss out the ongoing domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy. This means that the Ranchi-cricketer would be available to play for India only in December when the Windies tour the country for three T20Is and as many ODIs. The series is scheduled to start on December 6.