MS Dhoni showed me the correct picture about 2019 World Cup, gave me clarity: Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj recently jogged down the memory lane and recalled the time when MS Dhoni showed him a clear picture which helped him make a decision on his international career.

The southpaw, who announced his international retirement in June 2019, last played for India in 2017 against West Indies. The Punjab cricketer made a comeback in the international arena and scored 372 runs in 11 ODIs, including a 150 against England in Cuttack in 2017.

"When I made my comeback, Virat Kohli supported me. Had he not backed me then I wouldn't have made a comeback. But then it was (MS) Dhoni who showed me the correct picture about the 2019 World Cup that selectors are not looking at you," flamboyant left-handed all-rounder was quoted as saying by News18. "He showed me the real picture. He gave me clarity. He did as much as he could."

Yuvraj - who was the Player of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup - also said Dhoni believed in his abilities till 2011 WC but things changed for him after he returned from his illness. The all-rounder also missed a chance to be a part of the team for the 2015 World Cup.

"Till the 2011 World Cup, MS had a lot of confidence in me and used to tell me that 'you are my main player'," Yuvraj said. "But after coming back from illness the game changed and a lot of changes happened in the team. So as far as the 2015 World Cup is concerned, you can't really pinpoint at something. So this is a very personal call.

"So I understood that as a captain sometimes you can't justify everything because at the end of the day you have to see how the country performs," he added.