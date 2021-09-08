MS Dhoni to mentor India in T20 World Cup; Can 'Thala' help Virat Kohli to finally win an ICC Trophy?

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket in mid last year but he continued to play for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, and will be in the UAE as the captain of the CSK during the IPL 2021,

Dhoni will join the India squad after the IPL 2021 and will mentor the side during the T20 World Cup.

"So as far as MS Dhoni is concerned, I spoke to him when I was in Dubai so he was okay with the decision and he agreed to be the team mentor for T20 World Cup only.

"I discussed this particular issue with my colleagues also, they are all on the same page," said BCCI secretary Shah Jay during a virtual press conference.

"I spoke to captain (Virat Kohli) and vice-captain (Rohit Sharma) as well as head coach Ravi Shastri, they all are on the same page so that is why we reached a conclusion," he said.

It is no secret that Virat Kohli has masterminded a lot of success for India in bilateral series. But under his stewardship, India has not won an ICC trophy so far. India had failed to lift the silverware in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, ICC 50-over World Cup 2019 and in the WTC Final 2021 under Kohli.

It clearly is a blot on the otherwise brilliant captaincy record of Kohli, especially in Test cricket, Kohli would sure want to overturn that black mark from his captaincy log, leading India to title in the T20 World Cup.

In that context, there cannot be a better mentor for India than Dhoni, the most successful Indian skipper in limited over format. Under the Jharkhand man, India had emerged champions in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, ICC 50-Over World Cup in 2011 and in the ICC Champions Trophy 2013.

Dhoni remains the only captain to win all the three ICC Trophies in the history of cricket. More than that, Kohli shares a wonderful personal equation with Dhoni as he often calls him the man who shaped his career.

Even when Dhoni was facing criticism during the end phase of his career, Kohli steadfastedly stood behind his former captain, who gave him a break in Test cricket in 2012 against Australia.

Can Dhoni help Kohli bag that elusive ICC trophy? Only time will tell!