Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma matches MS Dhoni, becomes second player to play 200 IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni became the first-ever player to appear in 200 IPL matches earlier this season. He leads the chart with 204 matches.

Rohit is closely followed by former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik (196), Chennai Super Kings vice-captain Suresh Raina (193), who had withdrawn from the ISL 2020 citing personal reasons, and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli (192).

Rohit is the most successful captain in the IPL, having led the Mumbai Indians to four titles, one head of the Super Kings under Dhoni. Rohit and Mumbai are chasing their fifth title in the IPL.

However, Rohit had missed a couple of matches in the IPL 2020 due to a hamstring injury that had also delayed his departure to Australia later this month for a full-fledged series.

In the IPL 2020 final, the Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to bat. "I don't mind losing the toss. It feels nice to be part of another final and it's going be a cracker of a game. But what we've done in the past doesn't matter. Fresh day, fresh game, and the pressure of the final will be different. But the guys have experience. Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in and it is just a tactical decision, they have many left-handers," said Rohit Sharma at the toss.

"Batting really worked for us last game, so sticking to that. When you have a really good total on the board, the bowling confidence we're carrying, it's been our strength. Putting a good total would be good and the wicket looks amazing. Credit goes to Mumbai, the way they've played over the years and this season. But we've got nothing to lose. We've got so many ups and downs and I think we should ensure we have no regrets going out of here," said Shreyas Iyer, the DC captain.