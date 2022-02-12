Mumbai Indians Team 2022 Players List: Full List of MI Players With Price in IPL 2022

The flamboyant cricketer from Jharkhand, thus, became the biggest buy of the mega auction and second most expensive Indian overall, after former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj was purchased by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 16 crore in 2015.

MI waited for the second session to engage in a bidding war with Sunrisers Hyderabad, eventually shelling out Rs 15.25 crore to retain Kishan's services for another season.

The second player Mumbai Indians purchased on day one of the auction was uncapped South Africa batsman Dewald Brevis. The teenage Protea cricketer is already tipped as the 'Baby ABD' because of the range of shots he played in the recently concluded ICC U-19 World Cup in the West Indies. Brevis - whose base price was set at Rs 20 lakh - saw interest from Chennai Super Kings but it was Mumbai's bid of Rs 3 crore which sealed the deal.

At the business end of the auction process of the opening day, Mumbai Indians management bought uncapped India leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin for Rs 1.60 crore and uncapped India quick Basil Thampi for Rs 30 lakh.

Having retained Rohit Sharma (16 crore), Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore), Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore), and Kieron Pollard (6 crore), the five-time champions had Rs 48 crore in their purse.

Players Mumbai Indians bought on Saturday: Ishan Kishan (Rs 15.25 Crore), Dewald Brevis (Rs 3 Crore), M Ashwin (Rs 1.6 crore), Basil Thampi (Rs 30 lakh).

With a remaining budget of Rs 27.85 crore, Mumbai Indians have a total of 11 players so far and they will require 14 more players to complete a full-strength squad of 25 players.

Interesting auction rules

The Silent Tie-Breaker: When two teams are tied and exhausted all their purse trying to bid for a player, they can submit a final closed bid amount and the one who's bid more will get the player. The extra amount bid is to be deposited with BCCI and will not be part of the Rs 90 crore purse. The process can be repeated till a clear winner emerges.

Accelerated Process: Here franchises put up a common wish-list of players they want to be auctioned

Status of Right To Match Cards (RTM): NO RTM Cards are available in this IPL auction 2022.

Squad Strength: Minimum Players: 18; Maximum Players: 25; Maximum Overseas Players: 8

Slabs of Base Prices: Rs 2 Crore, 1.5 Cr, 1 Cr, 75 Lakh, 50 lakh, 40 lakh, 30 lakh, 20 lakh.