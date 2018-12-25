My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Australia vs India on December 26

The first two matches of this Test series were equally dominated by both the teams as India won the first Test at Adelaide and Australia in Perth. Whoever will win the third and the Boxing Day Test match in Melbourne will take the lead in this ongoing series.

From India's point of view, a win is a must to move into the fourth and final Test of this series with a lead and clinch their first-ever series win in Australia.

However, toss will be the most crucial factor for both the teams, whoever wins the toss will have an extra edge over the other team. A win is a must for both the teams as the series is levelled right now. Both the teams will want to win this game to firm their chances of winning this Test series.

Best economical pick: Jasprit Bumrah has been exceptional so far in the series and has looked menacing every single time he runs up to bowl. His line and length has been consistent throughout the four innings of the series and is a player you can count on to get a few wickets.

Top captains & vice captains: When we talk about big game players, there aren't any bigger than Virat Kohli. All the spotlight was on him since he arrived in Australia and boy has he delivered!

After having an ordinary game in Adelaide, he once again single-handedly carried the Indian batting attack at Perth. Scoring a century in the first innings, Kohli looked poised to take India home, but in the second innings, he was dismissed cheaply by Nathan Lyon. He will once again be India's talisman heading into the third Test and is a player you can bank on.

Lyon was the difference between Australia and India in the second Test. Anticipating a spicy pitch at Perth, India had gone into the match with four pacers and no spinner only for the third time in the history.

Australia, on the other hand, stuck to their team from the first Test which led to many believing that India was deceived. The result? Lyon ended up picking eight wickets in the match and justified his spot in the Australian team.

Smart pick: Ajinkya Rahane is a superb player, especially in tough overseas conditions and has had some fine knocks in this series itself. His half-century in the second innings of the first Test was crucial to India's victory while his half-century at Perth helped India steady the ship in the first innings.

Cautious Pick: Rohit Sharma has been included in India's Playing XI for the Boxing Day Test. Rohit, who was rested in the second Test due to injury, hence retaining a good form isn't going to be an easy task for the right-handed batsman. Therefore, the Mumbaikar still has to find his form back and live up to his limited-overs reputation.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Nathan Lyon (Vice-Captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Josh Hazlewood, Hanuma Vihari, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaun Marsh, Patrick Cummins, Mitchell Marsh.