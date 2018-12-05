My Khel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: Australia vs India on December 6

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy between Australia, who are running behind restoring their pride and India, who are hoping to create history down under, will start on December 6. The Aussies, who are yet to win any International series since the ball-tampering saga, will be hoping to give a tough fight for the No.1 ranked Test side.

The visitors, on the other hand, will be eyeing to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that too with their maiden Test series win in Australia. The duo has battled it out on a total of 94 occasions in red-ball cricket, with India acquiring a victory on 26 occasions, Australia on 41 occasions and the remaining 27 ending as a draw for both the units.

Best economical pick: In a Test match that consists of five days and two innings per side, it is imperative to have at least one wicket-keeper in your Fantasy Cricket side. Dismissals that involve the keeper are common and will accumulate a lot of points for your team. Between Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant, our choice is Pant only because of the versatility he brings to India's middle-order.

Top captains & vice captains: Virat Kohli, who grabbed all the headlines for his on-field shenanigans the last time he toured Down Under, is now back as the captain with the spotlight on him. Kohli has had an amazing couple of years in Tests and has played exceptionally well for India in overseas conditions.

Even though India lost the Test series 1-4 against England earlier this year, there was a sea change between the form Kohli was in and the rest of the batsmen on that tour. When Ricky Ponting was asked about his pick for the series, Ponting chose Usman Khawaja over Kohli.

Ponting said in an interview withcricket.com.au that Khawaja will outscore Kohli and will be the player of the series. With an average of over 43, Khawaja is definitely one of the players to look out for and could have a career-defining series this month.

Smart pick: Although there has been much talk about India's bowling unit, the bottom-line is that Australia has Mitchell Starc among their ranks. Starc has the ability to single-handedly rip apart opposition and will be India's most dangerous threat among bowlers. Starc alongside Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins form a lethal combination and can dictate matches.

Cautious Pick: The super talented and a legend in the making as far the limited overs cricket is concerned Rohit Sharma has had a start-stop career so far in the Test arena. There is no dearth of talent or technique in Rohit to not perform in the red ball cricket but so far the real Rohit Sharma has not arrived in the Test stage.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Usman Khawaja (Vice-Captain), Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Josh Hazlewood, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris.