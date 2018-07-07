My Khel Fantasy Tips - England vs India on July 8

The contest between India and England was expected to be a humdinger and the T20I series has lived up to its reputation. After two matches, the series is locked at 1-1 as both the teams will be looking to give their best in order to win the series.

The hosts prevailed in the heart-wrenching thriller the other night courtesy Alex Hales and their bowlers. England batsmen have found out the way to tackle the mystery spin of Kuldeep Yadav.

However, the decider by no means will be a cakewalk for either of the sides and the crowd will be thrilled to witness the enthralling contest on the 22 yards. Given the fact that the summer in England in hotter than ever, the spinners of the Asian side might still prove crucial for them.

Best economical pick - David Willey had a very good game with the ball in the 2nd T20I. The new ball bowler of team England returned with exceptional figures of 1/18 in the four overs that he bowled. He bowled very good lines with the new ball. Later in the game, he dismissed Virat Kohli in the end overs to put the brakes on the Indian innings.

Top captains & vice captains - Virat Kohli had three quiet outings before making an imprint in the previous T20I against England. Kohli top scored for the visitors with 47 to his name. He looked in a good touch and that comes as a big plus for the Indian side on the tour. Chasing small targets is always very tricky. The case was no different in the 2nd T20I as well. England could have easily lost the plot against the wily Indian bowlers. But Alex Hales ensured that he held the fort from one end to take the side over the line. Hales remained unbeaten on 58 off 41 deliveries with four boundaries and three sixes to his name.

Smart pick - Suresh Raina has been performing decently well in the opportunities that have come his way in the recent times. Raina continued his good form with the bat in England. However, he has been guilty of not converting his good starts to big scores. The team expects a big show from him.

Cautious Pick - There is no denying the fact that Rohit Sharma is one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world. He has a template to bat in shorter formats of the game and he does it brilliantly in ODIs. However, he has struggled when it comes to T20 cricket. His lack of intentions in the power play overs has hurt India badly. Rohit Sharma was too slow to start and played seven dot balls in his innings of 5 runs off 9 balls in the 2nd T20I.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Alex Hales (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Jos Buttler, Suresh Raina, David Willey, Y Chahal, Hardik Pandya, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow