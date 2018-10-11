MyKhel - Cricbattle Daily Fantasy Cricket League Tips: India vs West Indies on October 12

The first Test between India and Windies was a one-sided affair which Indian won comfortably by an innings and 272 runs that also happened to be India's biggest Test victory till date. Now, the next Test is set to be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Even in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the present pacers are giving their best no matter what the situation is. Even after Windies' shocking loss, players like Roston Chase and Kieran Powell showed promise with the bat in the first Test.

Chase was effective in the 1st innings while Powell played well in the 2nd innings for their side. As the pitch in Hyderabad expected to be similar to the one created in Rajkot, both these players can play more sensibly this time to score big.

Best economical pick: Prithvi Shaw became an overnight sensation as he bamboozled the Caribbean bowling attack to become the youngest Indian to score a Test hundred on debut. The U19 skipper showed no sign of nerves and got off to his natural attacking game from the first ball, with none of the ball touching his pads. He bagged the Man of the Match honours for his splendid performance in the first test.

Top captains & vice captains: Captain Virat Kohli continued his dream run as he crossed his 24th Test ton, becoming the second fastest after Sir Don Bradman to reach the mark. He top scored for India with a calculative knock of 139. Virat enjoys playing against Windies as he scored his first double ton against them, and never looked back since then.

Ravindra Jadeja continued his rich vein of form across formats as he breached the three-figure barrier to notch his maiden international ton in front of his home crowd. He also claimed 4 wickets and was involved in a comical run out whereby he sent back Hetmyer.

Smart pick: Rishabh Pant unleashed himself on a below average bowling attack. Nevertheless, it demonstrates his attacking mindset, something which he will be aiming to carry forward in the second Test. Pant, who missed his century by 8 runs in the first match, would be looking to make amends this time around.

Cautious Pick: Ajinkya Rahane had a mediocre tour of England where he scored 257 runs in 10 innings. Being the vice-captain of the team, Rahane was able to hold on to his place in spite of the repeated failures. In the first Test, Rahane scored an unconvincing 41 off 92 balls. He was not at all fluent in his innings though the team was in a commanding position to press the accelerator.

My XI: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-Captain), Prithvi Shaw, D Bishoo, Shai Hope, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav, Jason Holder, Kieran Powell.