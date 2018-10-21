MyKhel Fantasy Tips - India vs West Indies on October 21

After a completely one-sided Test series, India and Windies will clash in the first of the five-match ODI series in Guwahati on Sunday. The Caribbean side is expected to put up a decent show despite the fact that their regular openers Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis have withdrawn from the series. But they still have the firepower to push a formidable Indian team. However, the hosts are also playing their near full strength team and clearly are the favourites to brush aside the opponents.

Virat Kohli is back to lead the side after taking the much-needed break during the Asia Cup and will be batting at number three in the series. India's batting is bolstered with his return while Ambati Rayudu will be given an opportunity to nail down his name on the number four position. Windies, on the other hand, have to find an all-new opening combination in this series and just hope that it clicks. The likes of Marlon Samuels and Captain Jason Holder should play consistently well to keep them in the hunt during the series.

Best economical pick - Rishabh Pant has had a remarkable start to his Test career and his performances were noted with a spot in the ODI team against Windies. The Delhi teenager would be auditioning for the no.4 position in the team keeping in mind the need for a backup wicketkeeper in the future.

Top captains & vice captains - Captain Virat Kohli has been in sublime form in 2018 in all formats of the game. He is virtually unstoppable and is ranked the No 1 player in the world. This year Kohli has scored 749 runs in 9 odis at an amazing average of 125. Shikhar Dhawan has enjoyed a dream run in Asia Cup, where he scored two hundreds and finished as the tournament's leading run scorer. His attacking instincts can put the opposition on the back foot and take the game away from them quite early.

Smart pick - Other than being the skipper, Jason Holder is an important player for the Windies. His return to the squad for the second Test helped uplift the team's morale and resulted in a comparatively spirited performance. He contributed with both bat and ball. His game is tailor-made for the shorter formats and he could prove to be the ace in the pack on his day.

Cautious Pick - MS Dhoni is having a tough time with the bat in the recent times. Dhoni was far from his best in the Asia Cup, scoring 77 runs in four innings with an average of 19.25 and a strike rate of 62.09. In whole of 2018, he has batted 10 times in 15 matches, averaging 28.12 with a strike rate of 67.36.

My XI - Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan (Vice-Captain), Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Jason Holder, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashley Nurse, Shai Hope, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shimron Hetmyer